John Patrick Higgins
1939 - 2020
John Patrick Higgins

December 12, 1939-June 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-John Patrick Higgins, 80, a resident of Iowa since 1975, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center after a prolonged illness. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Runge Mortuary. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery where he will rejoin the love of his life Barbara. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com

John was born December 12, 1939 to John Edward and Veronica Catherine (Beesten) Higgins of Lawrenceburg, IN. In 1961 he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Schardine. They went on to enjoy 56 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. In 1965, he graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management and he never ceased to "boiler up." He retired in 2006 from John Deere after 32 years of service.

He had a fondness for golf, tennis, crossword puzzles, Dixieland Jazz and bridge. Together with his wife, John took numerous trips to the Outer Banks capped off by a 50th wedding anniversary celebration in 2011 with his entire family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his four sons, John David (Linda), Michael James (Kristin), Thomas Andrew and Daniel Patrick (Tanya), sister-in-law, Gayle Kinghorn Higgins, six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his wife Barbara, his brother, James Albert, preceded him in death.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
