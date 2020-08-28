1/1
John Robert (Bob) Steele
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert (Bob) Steele
February 4, 1939- August 22, 2020
MUSCATINE-John Robert (Bob) Steele of Muscatine, Iowa formerly residing in Davenport, passed away at Premier Estates in Muscatine on Saturday, August 22. He was 81 years old.
The son of John and Gertrude Steele, John was born on February 4, 1939 in Muscatine, Iowa. After many years working for the Bendix Corp - Litton's Clifton Precision group in Davenport, IA, John moved to the Las Vegas area where he enjoyed working as a change maker at the casinos. He was indeed, a "People Person!"
John enjoyed and was active in sports, music, the outdoors, nature and traveling with his companion of 20 years, Cynthia Westerfield. He had a deep love and pride for his grandchildren and family, Cynthia's grandchildren and family, and all of his nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Bobby. He also had many friends at Spring Village Apts. in Davenport, IA whom the family and Cynthia greatly appreciate.
John is survived by his life companion, Cynthia Westerfield of Davenport, IA; daughter, Rebecca (Steele) Anson and husband Greg of Taylor Ridge, IL; son, Brian Steele and wife Dianna of Muscatine; two brothers, Phil Steele and Jerry Steele as well as grandchildren Alex and Miyah Sellers and Brenden and Emma Steele.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gertrude, three brothers, Murl Hume, Edwin Steele, William (Gabby) Steele; two sisters, Barbara Jean (Steele) Stanley, Glendola Reinier and son, Bret Alan Steele.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the American Legion in Muscatine, Iowa on Friday, September 4th from 4pm-7pm. If not able to attend, please feel free to share any condolences to Becky Anson 16908 78th Ave. W in Taylor Ridge, IL 61284 or beckyanson81@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved