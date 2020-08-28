John Robert (Bob) Steele

February 4, 1939- August 22, 2020

MUSCATINE-John Robert (Bob) Steele of Muscatine, Iowa formerly residing in Davenport, passed away at Premier Estates in Muscatine on Saturday, August 22. He was 81 years old.

The son of John and Gertrude Steele, John was born on February 4, 1939 in Muscatine, Iowa. After many years working for the Bendix Corp - Litton's Clifton Precision group in Davenport, IA, John moved to the Las Vegas area where he enjoyed working as a change maker at the casinos. He was indeed, a "People Person!"

John enjoyed and was active in sports, music, the outdoors, nature and traveling with his companion of 20 years, Cynthia Westerfield. He had a deep love and pride for his grandchildren and family, Cynthia's grandchildren and family, and all of his nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Bobby. He also had many friends at Spring Village Apts. in Davenport, IA whom the family and Cynthia greatly appreciate.

John is survived by his life companion, Cynthia Westerfield of Davenport, IA; daughter, Rebecca (Steele) Anson and husband Greg of Taylor Ridge, IL; son, Brian Steele and wife Dianna of Muscatine; two brothers, Phil Steele and Jerry Steele as well as grandchildren Alex and Miyah Sellers and Brenden and Emma Steele.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gertrude, three brothers, Murl Hume, Edwin Steele, William (Gabby) Steele; two sisters, Barbara Jean (Steele) Stanley, Glendola Reinier and son, Bret Alan Steele.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the American Legion in Muscatine, Iowa on Friday, September 4th from 4pm-7pm. If not able to attend, please feel free to share any condolences to Becky Anson 16908 78th Ave. W in Taylor Ridge, IL 61284 or beckyanson81@gmail.com.