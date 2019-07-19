Home

Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
(563) 826-2029
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lahey Funeral & Cremation Services
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Oxford Junction, IA
View Map
1936 - 2019
John Stevenson Obituary

John Stevenson

November 11, 1936-July 18, 2019

OXFORD JUNCTION-John Stevenson, 82, of Oxford Junction, formerly of Charlotte passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home in Oxford Junction.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, July 22 at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Charlotte.

John Stevenson was born on November 11, 1936 in Maquoketa, Iowa to John and Mary (Donley) Stevenson. He graduated from Goose Lake High School. On June 9, 1956 John married Marilyn Diedrich at the Catholic Church in Charlotte. He enjoyed farming for over 60 years.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction. He was a 4-H leader and taught area youth farm safety classes, as well as a former member of the Lions Club. He also helped start FFA classes in Lost Nation. He loved raising livestock.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marilyn, children; Vince Stevenson of Anamosa, Terry (Mary) Stevenson of Wheatland, Robert (Amy) Stevenson of Cedar Rapids, Ron Stevenson of Lost Nation, Richard (Cindy) Stevenson of Cascade, Melody (Dave) Siver of Cedar Rapids, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters; Margaret Mohr of Green Island, Marilyn Hoffman of Charlotte, a brother, Tom (Kelly) Stevenson of Maquoketa and a brother-in-law Darrell Schmidt of Fulton, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jimmy, brother Arthur and sister Patricia Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family in his honor.

Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 19, 2019
