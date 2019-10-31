Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
National Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Tuck Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Tuck Jr. Obituary

John W. Tuck Jr.

November 13, 1945-October 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for John W. Tuck Jr., 73, of Davenport, will be 3pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will take place following the service. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1-3pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 with a procession from the funeral home to National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. John passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

John William Tuck Jr. was born November 13, 1945 in Pitt County, North Carolina, a son of John W. and Annie Mae (Varnell) Tuck. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BA in Business Administration. John proudly served his country in the US Army. He married Nelda Baines on June 26, 1966 in Bailey, North Carolina. They celebrated 53 years of marriage. John retired from TACOM at the Rock Island Arsenal and as a Lt. Colonel from the Army Reserves.

John was a member of the American Legion Post #26 and enjoyed playing golf. He was an Honor Flight honoree.

Memorials may be made to the Quad City Honor Flight, and American Legion Post #26.

Those left to honor John's memory include his loving wife, Nelda; children: Scotty Tuck and Kathy (Jim) Noel, all of Davenport; grandchild, Jordan Noel, Rock Island; siblings: Donald (Geraldine) Tuck, Ramona (Daniel Dieter) Tuck, all of Bailey, North Carolina; nieces & nephews, Stacey (Gregg) Wall and Dean (Deniz) Tuck, all of Bailey, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents.

For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -