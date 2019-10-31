|
John W. Tuck Jr.
November 13, 1945-October 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for John W. Tuck Jr., 73, of Davenport, will be 3pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will take place following the service. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1-3pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 with a procession from the funeral home to National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. John passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home in Davenport.
John William Tuck Jr. was born November 13, 1945 in Pitt County, North Carolina, a son of John W. and Annie Mae (Varnell) Tuck. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BA in Business Administration. John proudly served his country in the US Army. He married Nelda Baines on June 26, 1966 in Bailey, North Carolina. They celebrated 53 years of marriage. John retired from TACOM at the Rock Island Arsenal and as a Lt. Colonel from the Army Reserves.
John was a member of the American Legion Post #26 and enjoyed playing golf. He was an Honor Flight honoree.
Memorials may be made to the Quad City Honor Flight, and American Legion Post #26.
Those left to honor John's memory include his loving wife, Nelda; children: Scotty Tuck and Kathy (Jim) Noel, all of Davenport; grandchild, Jordan Noel, Rock Island; siblings: Donald (Geraldine) Tuck, Ramona (Daniel Dieter) Tuck, all of Bailey, North Carolina; nieces & nephews, Stacey (Gregg) Wall and Dean (Deniz) Tuck, all of Bailey, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents.
For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019