Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
John W. Van Maanen


John W. Van Maanen Obituary

John W. Van Maanen

September 11, 1958-March 2, 2019

VIOLA - John W. Van Maanen, 60, of Viola, Illinois, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo, Illinois.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at church prior to mass Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church in Viola or to the family for diabetes research.

Born September 11, 1958 in Newton, Iowa, John was the son of John W. and Jennie (Nikkel) Van Maanen. On October 31, 2009, John married the love of his life, Kathy Ehrecke.

John was an auctioneer and a farmer. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cribbage, and playing practical jokes. John was a man strong in his faith; overcoming personal adversities; enjoying his time with his family. He loved his Belgian horses, but his true love was his wife, Kathy.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kathy; sisters, Bonnie (Vernon) Vander Weerdt of Sully, Iowa, Betty Polman of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Marva (John) Tolson of State Center, Iowa, Joy (John) McGinley of Newton, Iowa, and Norma (Bill) Rozendaal of Grinnell, Iowa; mother-in-law, Ella Ehrecke of Walcott; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Lori) Ehrecke of Davenport, Chris (Jim) Green of Long Grove, Steve (Julie) Ehrecke of Muscatine, Anne (Mike) Hunter of East Moline, and Beth Ehrecke of Davenport; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Kenneth Ehrecke; and brother-in-law, Bert Polman.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
