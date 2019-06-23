John W. Ziemer

April 11, 2019

LECLAIRE-A memorial service to celebrate the life of John W. Ziemer, 83, of LeClaire, will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be an hour before the services.

John passed away on Thursday, April 11.

John had owned Rare Find Antiques in LeClaire. He also worked at the Rock Island Arsenal

Survivors include his sister, Jeannette Tedell; step-daughters, Dayna McReynolds and Lori Myers; step-sons, Richard, Michael and Robert McReynolds.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay.

John's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.