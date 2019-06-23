Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
John W. Ziemer

John W. Ziemer Obituary

John W. Ziemer

April 11, 2019

LECLAIRE-A memorial service to celebrate the life of John W. Ziemer, 83, of LeClaire, will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be an hour before the services.

John passed away on Thursday, April 11.

John had owned Rare Find Antiques in LeClaire. He also worked at the Rock Island Arsenal

Survivors include his sister, Jeannette Tedell; step-daughters, Dayna McReynolds and Lori Myers; step-sons, Richard, Michael and Robert McReynolds.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay.

John's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 23, 2019
