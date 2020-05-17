Johnette "Johnie" Allshouse
Johnette "Johnie" Allshouse May 13, 2020 BETTENDORF-Johnette "Johnie" Allshouse, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 13 at her home. Committal services are 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at the Davenport Memorial Park Chapel. Johnette was the daughter of John Harold & Dorothy (Gray) Allshouse and a 1968 graduate of Bettendorf High School Survivors include her twin-daughters, Mary (Bill) Sheesley and Amy Arguello; her granddaughter, Willa Sheesley; sister, Shirlee (Chuck) Walloch; brother, Alan Allshouse Her parents and sister, Cindy Jo Allshouse preceded her in death Johnette's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
