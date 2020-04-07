|
|
Johnqwez Lewis
May 7, 1997-, March 25, 2020
MARSHALLTOWN-Johnqwez Lewis, 22, of Marshalltown ia was born in Davenport, Iowa passed away suddenly in Marshalltown on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
At this time cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held at this time. To leave a memory for the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641- 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Johnqwez and his family.
Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis was born May 7, 1997 to parents Johnbrian and Letoya Mceorath in Davenport, Iowa. He was the oldest of 4 siblings. Johnqwez grew up in Davenport and moved to the Marshalltown area around 2007. He worked for JBS Swift in Marshalltown in the packaging unite and worked for a period of time at the Animal Rescue League . He was an avid dog lover having his own bulldog Nina.
On April 5, 2017 he was united in marriage to his wife Reonna Spencer in Marshalltown, Iowa. The two had a daughter (Zyi'onna) together. In his free time, Johnqwez enjoyed listening to music, dancing, drawing, and writing. Johnqwez was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest.
Left to remember and cherish his memory are his baby girl (Dior); wife Reonna; his 2nd mother DaJeane Spencer; mother and father Johnbrian and Letoya ; his siblings Diamond Lewis, Jakaria Lewis, and Johndarius Lewis; and his nephew Exavion Patterson.
In death, Johnqwez rejoins his daughter Zyi'onna Danae Lewis in heaven.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2020