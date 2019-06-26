Jon Guy McCubbin

Feb. 16, 1955- June 22, 2019

BRADENTON BEACH, FL-Jon Guy McCubbin, 64, of Bradenton Beach, Fla., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Surrey Place, Bradenton.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Long Grove Christian Church, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Long Grove Christian Church. Burial will be at Long Grove Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.

Jon was born Feb. 16, 1955, in DeWitt, the son of Guy and Eunice (Rittmer) McCubbin. He grew up in Long Grove and graduated in 1973 from North Scott High School. Jon married Denise Marion in 1975; she passed away in 2008. He later married Suzi Gamage on Nov. 8, 2009, in Bradenton. He retired from John Deere in 2007.

Jon loved the beach and fishing, and spent the last eight years living on Anna Maria Island, Fla. Anyone who met him knew his kindness and generosity.

Survivors include his wife, Suzi; father and step-mother, Guy and Janice McCubbin; children, Jon David (Rachel) McCubbin, Allison (Mikele) Buck, Emmy Leggett; sisters, Linda O'Brien, Jonell Strickland, Jayne (Mike) Carstensen; brothers, Bill McCubbin, Marc (Lisa) McCubbin, Joel (Connie Lucas) McCubbin, Kim (Missy) McCubbin; grandsons, Aldous, Taylor, Macon; granddaughters, Savannah, Callie, Jolie; and special friends, Willie Cauthen and Cory Kapral.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise, and mother, Eunice (Rittmer) McCubbin.