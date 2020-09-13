1/1
Jonathan H. Archer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonathan H. "Bud" Archer

April 28, 1946-September 8, 2020

ROGERS, AR-Jonathan H. "Bud" Archer, age 74, passed away September 8, 2020 in Rogers, Arkansas. After cremation, funeral services will be September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Arkansas. Burial will be at a later date.

Bud was born April 28, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa to Edgar Charles Archer and Evelyn Mardelle (Doty) Archer. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy in 1964. He married Gwenell Howell on October 29, 1965. They divorced in 1978.

His first career was as a Welder. Initially at George Evans Corporation in Moline, Illinois and then at International Harvester in East Moline, Illinois. Bud wore the same welding helmet his Dad did for his entire 18-year career.

His second career was in Law Enforcement. He retired from The Illinois Department of Corrections after a 20-year career. He was a decorated Expert Marksman. Everyone that knew Bud knew how funny he was. Out of nowhere he could come up with one-liners that would crack you up. I can only imagine that his worst fear, at this point, is voting Democrat on November 03, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan Shewell and his brother Robert Archer.

He is survived by his only child and her husband, Gwenna and Kevin Krabbenhoft and their children/spouses; Alexandria & Justin and Victoria as well as Bud's two brothers, Russell (Diana) Archer & Ralph (Norma) Archer and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bud Archer's name to tunnel2towers.org, stjude.org or bellavista-animalshelter.org

Trump2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Benton County Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benton County Funeral Home
306 N 4Th St
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 636-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton County Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved