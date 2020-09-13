Jonathan H. "Bud" Archer

April 28, 1946-September 8, 2020

ROGERS, AR-Jonathan H. "Bud" Archer, age 74, passed away September 8, 2020 in Rogers, Arkansas. After cremation, funeral services will be September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Arkansas. Burial will be at a later date.

Bud was born April 28, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa to Edgar Charles Archer and Evelyn Mardelle (Doty) Archer. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy in 1964. He married Gwenell Howell on October 29, 1965. They divorced in 1978.

His first career was as a Welder. Initially at George Evans Corporation in Moline, Illinois and then at International Harvester in East Moline, Illinois. Bud wore the same welding helmet his Dad did for his entire 18-year career.

His second career was in Law Enforcement. He retired from The Illinois Department of Corrections after a 20-year career. He was a decorated Expert Marksman. Everyone that knew Bud knew how funny he was. Out of nowhere he could come up with one-liners that would crack you up. I can only imagine that his worst fear, at this point, is voting Democrat on November 03, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan Shewell and his brother Robert Archer.

He is survived by his only child and her husband, Gwenna and Kevin Krabbenhoft and their children/spouses; Alexandria & Justin and Victoria as well as Bud's two brothers, Russell (Diana) Archer & Ralph (Norma) Archer and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bud Archer's name to tunnel2towers.org, stjude.org or bellavista-animalshelter.org

