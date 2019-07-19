Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
2618 Boies Ave
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Benisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Benisch


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Benisch Obituary

Joseph A. Benisch

June 19, 1930-July 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joseph A. Benisch, 89, of Davenport, will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be 4-7 P.M. Monday at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport and will begin with a prayer service at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church or to the family for their special intentions.

Mr. Benisch passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Joseph Adair Benisch was born June 19, 1930 in WaKeeney, KS a son of Frank and Nellie (Ptachek) Benisch. He was united in marriage to Amelia Fehringer February 11, 1961. She survives him.

He was a paratrooper in the Army from 1951 – 1953.

In earlier years Joe worked as an auto mechanic and then as a bowling machine mechanic with AMF for 27 years. He then founded Benisch Bowling Services, retiring in 1995.

He loved to hunt, fish, bowl, golf, ride motorcycles with his wife, and do carpentry work.

He belonged to the Millwrights Union #2158, American Legion Post 26, Bi State Motorcycle Club, and Holy Name Society of St. Alphonsus where he was a longtime volunteer at the Lenten Fish Fry.

In addition to his wife Amelia, survivors include children, Craig (Gerianne) Benisch, Rock Island, Randall (Julia) Benisch, Davenport, JoNell (Steve) Dudek, Streamwood, IL, Lori (Michael) Snow, Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Jennifer (Bobby) Lienen, Erin, Samantha and Claire Benisch, Scott Dudek, Colin Benisch, Jessica Dudek, Gabriella Snow; and great grandchildren Teagan and Jackson Lienen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Joe's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now