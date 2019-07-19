Joseph A. Benisch

June 19, 1930-July 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joseph A. Benisch, 89, of Davenport, will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2618 Boies Ave, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be 4-7 P.M. Monday at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport and will begin with a prayer service at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church or to the family for their special intentions.

Mr. Benisch passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Joseph Adair Benisch was born June 19, 1930 in WaKeeney, KS a son of Frank and Nellie (Ptachek) Benisch. He was united in marriage to Amelia Fehringer February 11, 1961. She survives him.

He was a paratrooper in the Army from 1951 – 1953.

In earlier years Joe worked as an auto mechanic and then as a bowling machine mechanic with AMF for 27 years. He then founded Benisch Bowling Services, retiring in 1995.

He loved to hunt, fish, bowl, golf, ride motorcycles with his wife, and do carpentry work.

He belonged to the Millwrights Union #2158, American Legion Post 26, Bi State Motorcycle Club, and Holy Name Society of St. Alphonsus where he was a longtime volunteer at the Lenten Fish Fry.

In addition to his wife Amelia, survivors include children, Craig (Gerianne) Benisch, Rock Island, Randall (Julia) Benisch, Davenport, JoNell (Steve) Dudek, Streamwood, IL, Lori (Michael) Snow, Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Jennifer (Bobby) Lienen, Erin, Samantha and Claire Benisch, Scott Dudek, Colin Benisch, Jessica Dudek, Gabriella Snow; and great grandchildren Teagan and Jackson Lienen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Joe's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.