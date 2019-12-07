|
Joseph Edward "Joe" Laster
May 13, 1949-December 6, 2019
MILAN-Joseph Edward "Joe" Laster, 70, of Milan, Illinois, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at ManorCare Locust St. in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Joe was born May 13, 1949 in Davenport, the son of Hubert and Mariana (Mulroy) Laster. Joe served his country in the United States Army during the VietNam war from 1968 – 1970. He worked as a cement finisher for Local 18. Joe enjoyed being out in his yard, fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Joe cherished his time spent with his family and many of his life-long friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Dusty Laster of Milan, Nicholas (RisaJilane) Laster of Moline, Lucas Laster of Milan, and Lacey Laster of Rock Island, and their mother, Joanne Hughes; grandchildren, Lani, Kensington, Elias, Wyatt, and Beau; brother, Robert (Carole) Laster of Aurora, Illinois, and Linda Miller of Canton, Georgia.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to Joe's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019