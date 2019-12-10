|
Joseph "Joe" H. Johnson
October 27, 1939-December 8, 2019
DAVENPORT-Joseph "Joe" H. Johnson, 80, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Joe was born on October 27, 1939 in Davenport, the son of Jasper and Margaret (Thuenen) Johnson. On July 29, 1961, he married Karen Conklin at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Joe worked in the warehouse at Kraft in Milan, Illinois until it closed in 1982. He then became co-owner of Breinich Auto Radiator. Joe later operated a dump truck until his retirement in 2010.
Joe was known for his big heart. He was a stranger to no one, and a great friend to many. He was a dedicated, loyal husband to his wife of 58 years, a loving father of his daughters, and a proud grandpa to his grandsons. Joe was a self-taught craftsman and could fix anything. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and a car enthusiast.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Karen Johnson of Davenport; daughters, Sherry Johnson and Barb McGinnis, both of Davenport; two grandsons, Cole (fiancé, Yesenia Cook) McGinnis of Eagan, Minnesota, Jared McGinnis of Davenport; sisters-in-law, Gaylyn Conklin, Denise (Jon) Bargmann, all of Davenport; brother-in-law, Tom Leingang of Sherrard, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Melissa (Eric) Birkmeier of Davenport, Cathy (Adam) Hazen of Muscatine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister who he was especially close to, Josephine Leingang; siblings, Elmer Johnson, Ida May Griffin; and his dear brother-in-law, Tim Conklin.
