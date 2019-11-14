Home

Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
(309) 755-2212
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
View Map
Joseph M. "Joe" Landuit Obituary

Joseph "Joe" M. Landuit

November 11, 2019

ORION-Joseph "Joe" M. Landuit, 65, of Orion passed away November 11, 2019 surrounded by his family at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be 11am Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include his wife Donna; children Ryan and Amanda; sisters Janice (Steve) Hood of Sherrard and Lois (Ken) Grage of Silvis and a brother Stanley (Kimberly) Landuit of Lakeland, FL.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 14, 2019
