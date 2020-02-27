|
Joseph M Longval
November 5, 1940-February 17, 2020
Joseph M Longval, 79, of Eden Prairie, MN and Mesa, AZ, loving husband and proud father of three, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Joe was born on November 5, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 1963, Joe went on to work for Deere and Company for 39 years. On November 25, 1967, Joe married the love of his life, Teresina (Terry) Kuhn. They raised one daughter, Leslie and two sons, Brent and Scott. While cancer was the cause of death, Joe will forever be remembered for how he lived with compassion, dignity, humility and honesty. His genuine and caring personality was infectious, and led him to forge many lifelong friendships, which he cherished deeply. Nothing gave Joe more joy than his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, who treasured his wife every day. He was a supportive and loving father, who gave his children the ultimate gift, a blueprint on how to raise family through unconditional love and support. Joe especially loved his role as Grandpa, always an enthusiastic and avid supporter of his grandchildren's numerous activities and sports including basketball, baseball, tennis, softball, football, hockey, golf, and dance. And while Joe has left us, it is his strong, life-long faith that has guided him to the Kingdom of God. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Maurice, and mother, Mary Madeline. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Terry (Kuhn) Longval; children, Leslie Witterschein (Joseph) of Chanhassen, J. Brent Longval (Lesley) of Shorewood and J. Scott Longval (Elizabeth) of St. Paul, along with seven grandchildren; Hannah, Henry and Sadie Witterschein; Andrew and Anna Longval; Mack and Gage Longval; and sisters Linda Roberts and Cinda Kefalas of Mesa, AZ. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 5:00pm-8:00pm with a prayer service from 7:00pm-7:30pm at Washburn McReavy Funeral Home, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, February 28th 11:00am (with a visitation 1-hour prior) at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN. In lieu of flowers, support to the Ed Anderson Scholarship Fund through Catholic Charities is preferred, a cause to help educate students from under resourced families. Donations can be made online at www.cctwincities.org/donate/donate-now/. Under the "Designation" drop-down box please select "Other" and type in Ed Anderson Scholarship Fund.