Joseph R. McGuire July, 1936-June 28, 2019 DEWITT-Joseph "Joe" Robert McGuire, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died unexpectedly Friday, June 28, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East Davenport, three days before his 83rd birthday. Surviving are his wife, Desales "Dee" Simpson McGuire of DeWitt and Mesa, Arizona; his children, Jean McGuire of Peru, Illinois, Mark (Marci) McGuire of Prosper, Texas, Madonna McGuire (Mike) Smith of Corvallis, Oregon, Lois (Jonathan) Kaye of North Bend, Washington, Matt (Amy) McGuire of DeWitt, Dan (Melissa) McGuire of Windsor, Colorado, Jennifer (Aaron) Bousselot of Centennial, Colorado, and Joni (Anatolie) Stepanov of Columbia, South Carolina; the mother of his children, Lenore (nee Ryan) McGuire of DeWitt; his sister-in-law, Joan McGuire of Des Moines; step-children, Ray (Heidi) Simpson of Plano, Texas, Rita (Alan) Simpson-Vlach of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Robin (Greg) Noe of Moline, Illinois, and Becky Simpson (Joe Testa) of Alexandrea, Virginia; seventeen grandchildren, nineteen step-grandchildren and eleven step-great-grandchildren. Preceding Joe in death were his parents; siblings, Theresa (Kenneth) Krogman, Margaret (Jim) Linehan, Lois McGuire, James "Jim" McGuire and son-in-law, Steve Tuttle. Joe was born July 1, 1936, in Elvira to Leonard and Loretta McGuire. He graduated from Elvira High School in 1954. Joe joined the United States Navy and was stationed on Malta. Then, upon returning home, Joe farmed with his uncles just north of DeWitt, eventually purchasing both farms. He was most "at home" on the seat of a tractor. In the 1990's Joe joined the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 2003. On November 28, 2003, Joe married Dee at Christ the King Catholic Church in the Quad Cities. Together they traveled all over the country, and all over the world, to visit their many family members. Both Joe and Dee have enjoyed overwintering in Arizona each year. He will be remembered for his quick smile and kind heart. Joe was a loving and thoughtful parent to his children and grandchildren. Assisted by Dee, Joe remembered every family members' birthday and anniversary. The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Burial and military rites will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Joe's memory with a gift are invited to make a donation to St. Joseph Parish or School. Condolences and remembrances can be noted in the guestbook at https:/www.schultzfuneralhomes.comoticesoseph-McGuire. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.