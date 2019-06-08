Joseph R. Rosa

August 21, 1946-, June 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph R. Rosa, 72, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois. The family will greet friends Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Joe passed away Thursday, June 06, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, surrounded by his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joseph Richard Rosa was born August 21, 1946 in Waterbury, Connecticut, a son of Joseph and Rose Marie (Fabrizio) Rosa. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He earned a BS in Business from Central Connecticut College. Joe married Sandra Vogel June 9, 2007 in Davenport.

Joe was a Systems Programmer/Analyst for Prudential Financial. He was a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was a current member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and the American Legion Post #26. Joe enjoyed ballroom dancing, cooking Italian food, traveling in his camper, and loved his dogs. Joe was very proud to have been a part of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.

Those left to honor Joe's memory include his wife, Sandra Vogel, Davenport; daughter, Joanna (Eric) Ferguson, Canon City, Colorado; grandchildren, Eric Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson, Brittany Mason and Emile Way; and brother, Francis "Jim" (Isabel) Rosa, Strafford, Connecticut; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Alicia Mason and his step-father who raised him, Steve Petro.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.