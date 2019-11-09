Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ray Hicks


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ray Hicks Obituary

Joseph Ray Hicks

April 3, 1991-November 7, 2019

DES MOINES-Joseph Ray Hicks, 28, of Des Moines, previously of Iowa City, passed away in a tragic accident on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12:30pm at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory. Visitation will be Sunday from 10am until the service at 12:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joseph was born April 3, 1991 in Davenport, the loving son of Jeffery and Janet (Ceryanec) Hicks. He enjoyed movies, family, walks outside, Community Alone Time, fishing and frogging and was always out by the family lake. Joe was a big guy with a huge personality.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Jeffery and Janet, brother, Jake (Ayla) Hicks, Bunkerhill, IL; grandparents, Donna and Ray Hicks and Bobbi Ceryanec; nephews, Morgen and Zane Hicks of Bunkerhill, IL; aunts and uncles: Vickie Hicks, Peggy (Jeff) Patch, Joe (LaNae) Ceryanec and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Matthew Ceryanec.

The family would like thank the staff from NCI for the many years of service and the staff at Community Network in Des Moines.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -