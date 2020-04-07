|
Joseph "Joe" Saur
March 10, 1941- April 5, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Joseph "Joe" Saur, 79 of Blue Grass, IA passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will have a service at a later date. Memorials may be left to Buffalo friends church, Buffalo, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Joe was born March 10, 1941 in Muscatine, IA to Russel and Eva (Moffit) Saur. Joe graduated from Bettendorf High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Atchison on August 24, 1988 in Blue Grass. Joe farmed until the early 80's and then went on to drive semi truck for Gless Bros. in Blue Grass, IA for 30 years, which took him all over the country.
In his younger years, Joe was involved in the home farm operation, was a member of 4-H and enjoyed raising and showing cattle. He loved going dancing with his wife, Mary and to entertaining and making people laugh. In fact, Joe had a devilish smile that would break out into a throw his head back booming laugh at practically anything that tickled his funny bone. Joe never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Kenneth (Anita) Saur, Susan (Craig) Christensen, Roxanne (Joe) Newberry, Tracy Davis, Calvin Smith and Kelly (Kathy) Smith; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a sister, Carry Saur Gesling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steven.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2020