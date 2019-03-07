Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Joseph T. Meyer Obituary

Joseph T. Meyer

November 8, 1945-March 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-Joseph T. Meyer, 73, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate Joe's life will be 1p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be from 12p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will take place following services and private burial with military honors will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Joseph Thomas Meyer was born on November 8, 1945 in Graus, Austria. He was the son of Lester and Mary Louise (Krotz) Meyer. He graduated from Westminster High School in California and shortly after enlisted in the Air Force serving from 1965 until 1967. He was briefly employed by the U.S. Postal Service following his discharge.

He was united in marriage to Deborah Arpy on May 2, 1981. They later separated.

"Good Ole Joe" as he was known to his friends enjoyed playing cards and hanging with his many friends at the former Doo Dah Tap.

Joe is survived by his sister, Joanne Prichard, a sister-in-law, Doris Meyer, Wilmington, Delaware; nephews and nieces: Matt Meyer, Wilmington, Delaware, Mary (Chris) Manor, Lynn Haut, all of Davenport, and Michael (Kerry) Haut, Coal Valley, Illinois; great nieces and great nephews, Rebecalynn, Wyatt, Nathan, Joshua, Jordan, and Brianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, James Meyer. May they rest in peace.

The Meyer family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Manor Care, East Locust and everyone at Genesis East ICU especially Andy and Megan for all of the compassionate care they shared with Joe. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joe's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
