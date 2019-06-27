Joseph V. Green

CEDAR RAPIDS-Mr. Joseph V. Green, 94, "The Mean Joe Green" of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Grand Mound, died Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at Elizabeth Scott Community Assisted Living, Maumee, Ohio.

Joseph Vincent Green was born to the late Bernard and Susanna (Dunn Kain) Green January 26, 1925, at home in Grand Mound. He was raised in Grand Mound and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He married Betty Farmer Hart on August 4, 1951; later, he married Joan Elliott on July 16, 1982, who predeceased him on January 12, 2016. Joseph owned Green's Jewelry in Oxford Junction until the early 60s. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for 24 years retiring in 1980.

Many may have known him as the man who made $1 bill rings and gave them away wherever his travels took him. A lover of stories, riddles and jokes, he derived great pleasure in making people laugh and smile.

Surviving are his children, Ramona Sue (Stephen) Henn of Whitehouse, Ohio, Kathleen (Michael) Green of Houston, Texas, Joseph Nystrom of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Todd (Sara) Green of Rochester, Minnesota; step-daughters, Chris (Dennis) Glover and Coe (Dennis) Molumby; a step-son, Gregory Hart; 15 grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Gillespie, Emily (Nick) Porter, Jamie (Lisa) Green, Ericka (Robert) Hodge, David Green, Michael (Stephanie Chalmers Cronin) Green, Shaun (Lori) Nystrom, Beau (Johanna) Nystrom, Ryan Nystrom, Tiffany Nystrom, Justin (Andrea) Nystrom, Jessica (Cory Bober) Nystrom, Leah Green, Troy Green and Caden Green; 23 great grandchildren; sisters, Grace Kinney of Grand Mound, Frances Burke of DeWitt, Sister Ida Mae Green, OSF, Tinley Park, Illinois; and brother, Frank Green of Fort Myers, Florida; in-laws, Monica Green, Arlene Green, Janice (Bob) Carson and John (Cheryl) Elliott.

Also predeceasing Joe were a son, Bernard W. Nystrom; grandson, Adam Green; brothers, Howard Green and Harold Green; a half-brother, Leo Green and in-laws Robert Burke, Clarence Kinney and Dora Green.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Brosh Chapel, Cedar Rapids from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, and at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

