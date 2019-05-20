Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street
Davenport, IA
Joseph "Joe" Vargas


Joseph "Joe" Vargas Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Vargas

May 1, 1967-May 18, 2019

Davenport- A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph P. "Joe" Vargas, 52, of Davenport, will be 11a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 until 7p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to an Educational Fund for his children. Joe passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Davenport.

Joe was born May 1, 1967 in Davenport, a son of Carol (Carrillo) and Elias "Topper" Vargas, Sr. He attended Sacred Heart Cathedral and was a lifelong member from his First Communion until his passing. He earned his degree from the University of Iowa and was a commercial appraiser in the Assessor Office in Davenport for 25 years.

Joe married Tracey Martz on September 22, 2001 at Olde St. Ann's Church in Long Grove.

Joe was happiest when he was with his family and friends. He enjoyed many lifetime friendships and will be missed by all who knew loved him.

When his boys were young Joe coached their soccer and baseball teams. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, attending many bowl games and home games. Joe also enjoyed traveling, especially to tropical locations with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Tracey; sons, Preston and Elias; father, Topper Vargas, all of Davenport; siblings, Francis (Jeanne) Vargas, Rock Falls, Illinois, Thomas (Kim) Vargas, Loretta Vargas, all of Davenport, Elias Vargas, Jr., Lombard, Illinois, David Vargas, Davenport; in-laws, Barb and Ken Bland; sister-in-law, Beckey Schocker (Mark), all of Wilton, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Tyler, Jamie, Chelsea, James, Michael, Suzanne, Brady and Baylee.

He was preceded in death by his mother, a sister, Andrea Vargas and niece, Stephanie Vargas.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019
