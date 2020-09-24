1/
Josiah Michael Clarke
Josiah Michael Clarke

September 20, 2020

ELDRIDGE- Josiah Michael Clarke, infant son of Amanda and Michael Clarke, was born silently into this world, September 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial for Josiah will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A brief visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Josiah will be loving remembered by his parents, Amanda and Michael, sisters: Jasmine and Joslynn, all of Eldridge, grandparents, Tephanie (Dan) Runge, Michael (Sharon) Cornett, Peter (Gayle) Clarke, Jean Simpson, great-grandparents, Marilyn Simpson and Raymond Snider, several loving, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other family and friends.

Josiah was greeted in Heaven by his uncles, Michael and Justin Cornett; grandparents: Gerald Simpson, Peter and Elizabeth Clarke, Carl and Margaret Carlson, Beverly Carlin, and an aunt Theresa Wheatley and cousin Lola Louter. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
September 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Erin Dukich
