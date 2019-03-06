Joyce A. Ahrndt

January 8, 1943-March 3, 2019

LECLAIRE-Joyce A. Ahrndt, 76, of LeClaire, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 11am until the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Joyce was born January 8, 1943 in Des Moines, IA; the daughter of Everett and Rachel (Gottschalk) Postell. She worked as a CNA and also as a cook at her own restaurant, Joyce's Coffee Shop. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, crocheting (especially booties for her family) and playing bingo every Wednesday night with her friends.

Those left celebrating her life include her loving children: Everett (Michelle) Cray, Lamoni, IA; JoAnn Holtmeyer; Robin Carter and Rachel Cray, both of Des Moines, IA; Blaine Scott (Lilly), New Braunfels, TX; Jennifer McKittrick (Dave), LeClaire; Richard Scott, Davenport and Robert Scott (Kelly), Lowden, IA; numerous Grandchildren and Great grandchildren whom she loved dearly and siblings: Donna (Duane) Peterson, Calamus, IA; Linda (Bill) Roloff, Bennett, IA; Vicky (Rory) Honeycutt, Clarence, IA; Kathy (Scott) Kresin, Davenport and Jerry (Marla) Postell, Lost Nation, IA along with numerous nieces and nephews., In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, David Postell and a sister, Lorna Varney.