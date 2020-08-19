Joyce Ann Cline Mermet

April 29, 1947 - August 12, 2020

DAVENPORT - Joyce Ann Cline Mermet, formerly of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 12th surrounded by her family in Utah.

Joyce Ann Cline was born April 29th, 1947 in Davenport to Colonel A.G. "Jack" Cline and Mavis Joyce Vilmont McQuillen. She attended Grant Elementary, JB Young Junior High and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1965. During high school, Joyce worked in the automotive department at Turnstyle where she met her future husband Mike Halioris. They were married on April 30th, 1967 at Davenport's First Presbyterian Church, then lived in Arkansas where Joyce home-schooled children in their community for over 20 years. Mike passed away in 1984. Joyce married Allain Mermet in 1988 in Cedar Rapids where they lived for several years.

Joyce is survived by her husband Allain, her son Sam Halioris (Erika), grandson Cash Halioris, sister Cindy Partington (Mike), sister Janet Zimmerman, brother Jack R. Cline (Christine), several nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Dakota Cline. She is fondly remembered by many who grew up with her in Davenport's Glen Armil neighborhood. Friends are encouraged to donate to the Arbor Day Foundation or plant a tree in Joyce's name.