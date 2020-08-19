1/1
Joyce Ann Cline Mermet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Ann Cline Mermet

April 29, 1947 - August 12, 2020

DAVENPORT - Joyce Ann Cline Mermet, formerly of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 12th surrounded by her family in Utah.

Joyce Ann Cline was born April 29th, 1947 in Davenport to Colonel A.G. "Jack" Cline and Mavis Joyce Vilmont McQuillen. She attended Grant Elementary, JB Young Junior High and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1965. During high school, Joyce worked in the automotive department at Turnstyle where she met her future husband Mike Halioris. They were married on April 30th, 1967 at Davenport's First Presbyterian Church, then lived in Arkansas where Joyce home-schooled children in their community for over 20 years. Mike passed away in 1984. Joyce married Allain Mermet in 1988 in Cedar Rapids where they lived for several years.

Joyce is survived by her husband Allain, her son Sam Halioris (Erika), grandson Cash Halioris, sister Cindy Partington (Mike), sister Janet Zimmerman, brother Jack R. Cline (Christine), several nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Dakota Cline. She is fondly remembered by many who grew up with her in Davenport's Glen Armil neighborhood. Friends are encouraged to donate to the Arbor Day Foundation or plant a tree in Joyce's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved