Joyce E. Schick

February 16, 1926-March 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce E. Schick, 93, a resident of Davenport were held Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial was at Davenport Memorial Park. Per Joyce's request all services were private.

Mrs. Schick died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Joyce E. Campbell was born February 16, 1926 in Superior, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ford and Emily (Scharabon) Campbell. She graduated from Central High School, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin. Joyce married Philip Henry Schick on May 14, 1955 in Superior, Wisconsin. Philip died in May 2003.

As a family they enjoyed lifelong boating on the Mississippi River.

Joyce was a member of the Outing Club and 50 year member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). She was a past member of the Davenport Jaycettes, Lindsey Park Yacht Club, Davenport Country Club, Crow Valley Golf Club, Pink Ladies of St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals, Catholic Service Board and Catholic Women's League.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the Carmelite Sisters of Eldridge, Iowa

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Nannette and Kevin Curtiss, Hinsdale, IL; son and daughter-in-law Ford and Julia Schick, North Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren Ryan, Dillon and Keaton Curtiss all of Hinsdale, IL, Alexandra Schick, Chicago, IL, Ford, Jr. and Charles Schick both of West Palm Beach, FL; a sister Jeannie Frodeson, Superior, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter Natalie Ann Schick, son Marshall Thomas Schick, parents, siblings Ford Campbell, Jr., Emily Demgen and Donald Campbell.

A special thank you to Bruce and Connie Wehr for being such kind caring neighbors to Joyce.

