Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
United Church of Christ
Tipton, IA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
Tipton, IA
Joyce Gaylene Morrow

Joyce Gaylene Morrow Obituary

Joyce Gaylene Morrow

March 3, 2020

TIPTON-Joyce Gaylene Morrow, 78, of Tipton, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 2, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am, at the United Church of Christ, Tipton.

A memorial fund in her memory has been established for the or Friends of the Animals. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com

Joyce, daughter of Gayle and Esther Small Anderson, was born on June 26, 1941 in French Lick, Indiana. Joyce graduated from Tipton High School with the class of 1959. On January 24, 1960 she was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Henry Morrow in Tipton, Iowa. Joyce was a homemaker and Sales Associate for both Keller's Home Furnishings and Dewayne's Flower Shop in Tipton. Joyce was a member of the United Church of Christ.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Gene; her two children; Gina Morrow of Fairfield, CA and Jeffrey (Lisa) Morrow of Surprise, AZ; her sister, Jan (Scott) Kramer, Tipton, IA; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and Esther Anderson; her brother, Marvin Anderson and her great-granddaughter (Skylar).

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 6, 2020
