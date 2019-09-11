Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
East Moline, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
East Moline, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Liedtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Liedtke


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Liedtke Obituary

Joyce Liedtke

August 8, 1933-September 9, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Joyce Liedtke, 86, East Moline, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral services are 1 PM Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 11 AM until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline, where she was a devoted member.

Joyce Taube was born August 8, 1933 on the Taube Farm in Coal Valley, IL, the daughter of Ernest and Mabel (Lyons) Taube. She graduated from United Township High School Class of 1951. She married Richard Liedtke on November 24, 1951. He died May 25, 1993. Joyce was a secretary for the Rock Island Lines. Joyce loved spending time with her family and was an amazing grandmother. She enjoyed rockhounding, gardening and reading.

Survivors include her children; Sue Goderis, Steven "Toby" (Sibyl) Liedtke, Lisa (Joseph) Wells and Jana (Jim) McGeever, grandchildren; Penny (Moe) Jones, Nathan Liedtke, Bryce Liedtke, Janelle Wells, Joshua Wells, Shannon McGeever, Ryan McGeever and Katelyn McGeever, great-grandchildren; Demonte, Dionte and Dontrell and special friend Donald Elliot.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patricia.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now