|
Joyce Lynn Hammes
July 17, 1938-April 9, 2020
BETTENDORF-Joyce Lynn Hammes, 81, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport, Iowa, following a brief illness.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Joyce was born July 17, 1938 in Carroll, Iowa to Ronald & Ottie Belle (Stoddard) Ream. In 1958, Joyce was united in marriage to Gordon Roberts with whom she had four children. He preceded her in death in 1983. On June 1, 1985, she married Wilfred "Bill" Hammes in Davenport.
Joyce loved and cherished her family. She could often be found spending time playing cards, laughing and simply just being around family and friends. She enjoyed going to church and traveling with Bill to their winter home at Trophy Gardens in Alamo, Texas. Joyce held degrees from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Western Illinois University. She was an elementary school teacher in Cedar Rapids and at Pleasant View Elementary for many years. Joyce was involved with the Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative and participated in volunteer work with Birthright International. Memorials may be directed in Joyce's memory to Mount Mercy University at www.mtmercy.edu/give or to the Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at www.normaleah.org.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of thirty-five years, Bill Hammes, of Bettendorf; her sons, Charlie (Becky) Roberts of Bettendorf and Tom (ColleenRiley) Roberts of Morrison, Colorado; her daughter, Margaret (Jon) Ortiz of Davenport; her step-children, Amy (Matthew Murphy) Hammes of Los Angeles, California and Wynn (Mary) Hammes and Mark (Debbie) Hammes, both of Davenport; and a son-in-law, Gary Bayer of St. Louis, Missouri. She also leaves behind the true loves of her life, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend…her dog, "Dottie D".
In addition to her husband, Gordon, Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Bayer; and stepsons, Drew & Jeff Hammes.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joyce's obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com.