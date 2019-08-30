|
|
Joyce M. DeLay
January 2, 1948-August 27, 2019
BETTENDORF-Joyce M. DeLay, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation two hours prior. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Joyce was born January 2, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa to Lloyd and Hattie (Hachmann) Preston. She was united in marriage to James DeLay; he preceded her in death in 2004.
Joyce loved Elvis Presley, playing Bingo and cards with friends at Thomas Place.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Donnie (Dawn) Kindhart, Austin, TX; Diana (Bob) Griffing, Davenport, Cheri DeLay, Davenport and Morgan DeLay, Davenport; brother, Dale (Gloria) Preston, Bettendorf, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2019