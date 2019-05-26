Joyce Marie Bennett

April 25, 1948-May 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Joyce Marie Bennett, 71, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joyce was born April 25, 1948 in Davenport the daughter of Virgil R. and Hazel A. (Ewoldt) Kunce.

Joyce enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, sewing, and crocheting. She cherished her time spent with family and socializing with her friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Teresa (Norman) Waters of Davenport, Scott Morales of Dubuque, Angela Garrow of Davenport, and Mark (Diana Hepler) Bennett of Davenport; her partner and companion, John Millard; grandchildren, Keira (Nathan), Branden, Cassandra, Bryce, Brittney, Brandon, Norman, Jr., Michelle, and James; great-grandchildren, Joe, Taeden, Taeari, Sofeya, Anya, and Freya.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Francis Kunce.

