Joyce S. Tucker

April 22, 1939-May 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Joyce S. Tucker, 80, a resident of Davenport, will be 1:00pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Joyce passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Joyce Sue Berry was born April 22, 1939 in Canalou, Missouri, a daughter of Fermon "Pete" and Ollie Berry. She married Carlos Tucker September 22, 1969. They celebrated 49 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death October 8, 2018.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She also loved playing bingo with Carlos.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Bryan (Tina) Moler, Neil Worth and Paula (Greg) Scheckel; beloved grandsons, Bryan Moler and Cole Scheckel, all of Davenport and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos her parents and siblings, Leonard Berry, Pauline Parks, Bernice Hartlein, Fermon "Jr." Berry and Jackie Berry.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.