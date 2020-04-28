|
Joyce Techlin VanAusdall
September 6, 1927- April 26, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Joyce Techlin VanAusdall, 92, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, and a private burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's in Rock Island or to Heartland Hospice, Moline. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.
Joyce Techlin was born on September 6, 1927 in Moline, a daughter of Roland and Charlotte (Thran) Techlin. She married Charles VanAusdall on July 26, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.
Survivors include her children, Cheri (Cedric) Salisbury, Eatonton, GA; John (Marilyn) VanAusdall, Monmouth, IL; Laura (David) Kilmer, Moline; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles "Van", and a brother, John "Jack" Robert Techlin.
Memories may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 28, 2020