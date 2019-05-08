Juanita "Bobbie" Jahns May 23, 1927-May 6, 2019 MOLINE-On Monday, May 6, 2019, Juanita "Bobbie" Jahns, 91, of Moline, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9th, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be Friday, May 10th, at 10:00 am, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 – 21st Avenue, Moline. Her body will be laid to rest at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery to await the resurrection. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross or a . Bobbie was born in Rock Island, IL, on May 23, 1927, to Wayne Louis and Adella Bertha (Meier) Henry. She graduated from Howe High School, Indianapolis, IN, in 1946. In Rock Island, on February 9, 1947, she married Ernest David Jahns, who died on September 5, 2001. While David was stationed in Hawaii with the USAF, Bobbie was secretary to the Post Exchange Officer in Schofield Barracks. After they were blessed with children, she became a full time mom, and soon after, caregiver of her mother-in-law, Lulu (Cochran) Jahns. Later in life, she was employed by Medical Arts, retiring after 15 years in 1997. After the passing of David, she found her true calling, faithfully sharing God's love by serving others in any way she could. She spent many hours in doctor's offices, grocery stores, farmer's markets, and hospital rooms. Her loving arms were always open for anyone that needed them. Bobbie's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were truly the light of her days, as she was theirs. She, without question, took many people under her wing and loved them as her own. She will be remembered most as an incredibly strong, selfless, sometimes stubborn, but always insightful woman with the most beautiful of hearts. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her son, Robert "B.J." (Lucy) Jahns of Colona, IL; daughters, Martha (Jim) Hartwig of Robins, IA, Diane Roller of Iowa City, IA, and Laura (James) Ruggles of Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Gary Jahns of Colona, IL, Eric (Amy) Hartwig of Platteville, WI, Alan Hartwig of Verona, WI, Jenna (Jonathan) Kushmer of Geneseo, IL, Sam Blanchard of Davenport, IA, Ian Roller of Iowa City, IA, Genevieve Ruggles of Davenport, IA, and Jessica Ruggles of McGuire AFB, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Bode Hartwig, Elijah, Lyle, and Mason Kushmer; lovingly assumed families: Terry (Gwen) Shrake, Karen (John) Britton, and Randy (deceased) Pam Shrake, all of Rock Island; Penny (Donald) Dawson of East Moline and all of their families; and very special friends, Marion Jones and Carol and Tom Thompson, all of Moline; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Kennedy, her brother, Carlisle Henry, and her daughter Carol Jahns. The family offers special thanks for the compassionate care given by Ian Hutto and Ira Nelson and the staff that touched her and our lives at UnityPoint Trinity in Rock Island. Hospice Compassus provided care that helped fulfill her final wishes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.