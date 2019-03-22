Juanita (Hunter) Middleton

March 20, 1921-March 16, 2019

BETTENDORF-Juanita (Hunter) Middleton, of Bettendorf, passed away March 16, 2019 four days before her 98th birthday. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3 pm, Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly; visitation will begin at 1pm and go until the time of service. Memorials in Juanita's name may be made to First Baptist Church in Davenport.

Juanita was born on March 20, 1921 at Hopper, Arkansas to Benjamin T. and Nancy Belle (Arnold) Hunter. Juanita served her country during World War II with the United States Navy. On March 4, 1944 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Middleton who passed away in 2010.

Juanita graduated from Sterling Cosmetology School and later owned and operated four successful beauty salons over a span of 40 years. She was a member of the National Cosmetology Association. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Davenport where she was part of the Esther Circle, the president of the International Pilot Club, and was a member of the local chapter for 47 years.

Juanita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Kenneth Middleton; her parents, Benjamin T. and Nancy Belle (Arnold) Hunter; three brothers, J. Hugh Hunter, Junior W. Hunter, and Lee H. Hunter; seven sisters, Lela Shields, Eula Duke, Gracie Hunter, Althia Walker, LaVaughn Brooks, Irene Bohannon, and Marie Duke.

Those left to honor Juanita's memory are her son Daniel Rothwell; grandchildren Daniel Rothwell, Michelle Nelson, and Annette Rothwell; twelve great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special nieces, Debbie Christie and Barbara Wofford; and many other nieces and nephews and friends.

