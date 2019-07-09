Judith A. Dell

June 13, 1948-July 8, 2019

CAMANCHE-Judith A. Dell, 71, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mercy One, Clinton. As per Judith's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judith was born June 13, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Evald and Eva Ruth (Avery) Toft. She was a graduate of the Durant, Iowa Schools and received her teaching degree from Northern Iowa University. Judith Toft married Terry Dell in Durant, Iowa on June 15, 1974.

Judy was employed as a language arts and social studies teacher for more than 39 years, teaching at North East High School and Washington Middle School, Clinton.

She was active on many projects with Camanche Parks and Recreation for many years. She was on the Rose Hill Cemetery Board and was active with the Hometown Pride Committee.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Dell of Camanche, Iowa; siblings, Barb (Don) Kaessy of Arizona; Brian (Darlene) Toft of Davenport, Iowa and Debi Toft of Bettendorf, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Heesch and her parents.

Memorials may be made to Camanche Parks and Recreation.