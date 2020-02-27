|
Judith Ann Paulsen
February 25, 1943-February 23, 2020
DAVENPORT-Judith Ann Paulsen, 76, of Davenport, IA passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation two hours prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Ministries.
Judith was born February 25, 1943 to Norman and Bernice (Stock) Kleppe in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to Robert Paulsen on July 30, 1977 in Davenport. Together they owned and operated Bi-State Tire for over 20 years.
Judith was a devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held her family together. She loved and took great pride in decorating her house throughout the year, and especially loved a fully decorated house at Christmas time. Judith was very task oriented and loved gardening, yard work, tinkering and fixing things. One of the most exciting times in her life was going paragliding in Mexico.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Chris (Wendy) Lobdell, Curt (Marianne) Lobdell and Anthony (Renee) Paulsen; sister, Katherine Allchin; grandchildren: Justin Lobdell, Devon Lobdell, Kharryn Dexter, Jacob Paulsen, Kegan Paulsen and Madison Jones; and great grandchildren: Alexis Lobdell, Logan Lobdell, Haileigh Dexter and Tillie Dexter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert Paulsen; and brother, Keith Kleppe.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020