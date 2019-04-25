Judith C. Skinner

October 20, 1948-April 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Judith C. Skinner, 70, a resident of Davenport, will be 12 Noon, Monday, April 29, 2019 in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Judith passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home.

Judith Carol Allensworth was born October 20, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois, a daughter of John A. and Reva (Hultz) Allensworth. She married Gary C. Skinner in Quincy April 13, 1972. They celebrated 42 years of marriage until Gary preceded her in death August 11, 2014.

Judith worked in childcare and was a member of New Life Christian Church in Davenport. She was a Camp Fire Leader, Sunday School teacher, youth leader and on the PTA board. She enjoyed crocheting, and loved teddy bears. Judith was a faithful Christian, and loved doting on her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be determined.

Those left to honor Judith's memory include her daughter, Ronna MacMillan-Martell and her husband, James; grandson, Samuel MacMillan and granddaughter, Charity Martell; and her sister, Wanda Lentz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; daughter, Sherri Skinner; one sister and two brothers.

