Judith Herman

July 30, 2020

LeClaire - Judith Herman, 72, of LeClaire, passed away on Thursday, July 30 at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Boll's Community Center in Princeton.

Survivors include her husband, Barry; her children, Makinzie & Denise Wagner of Davenport, Matt & Corry Goode of LeClaire, Mitchell & Vickie Proehl of Stockton, Iowa, Christopher Herman of Inwood, Iowa and Jennifer & Steve Smith of Camdenton, Missouri.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Goode.

Judy's full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.