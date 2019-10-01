Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Inurnment
Following Services
Davenport Memorial Park
Judith Mae "Judy" Swanson


1944 - 2019
Judith Mae "Judy" Swanson Obituary

Judith "Judy" Mae Swanson

February 19, 1944-September 27, 2019

IOWA FALLS, IA-Judith "Judy" Mae Swanson, 75 of Iowa Falls, IA formerly of Eldridge, IA, passed away on Friday September 27, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Des Moines, IA, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home with cremation to follow. A Memorial Service will be on Friday October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park immediately following service. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Judy was born on February 19, 1944 in Ainsworth, IA to Floyd and Anna (Dearborn) Simkins. Judy graduated from Davenport West high school in 1962. She was united in marriage to Dick Swanson on January 9, 1963 in Rock Island, IL. Judy was an in-home daycare provider for several years, a job she truly loved. Later, she became a custodian for the North Scott School District, where she retired in 1995.

Judy adored her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid animal lover, her dog "Cuddles" had a special place in her heart. Judy also enjoyed word search and playing cards. Above all, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Dick of Iowa Falls, IA; her children, Rick Swanson of Iowa Falls, IA, Kris (Tim) Hermsen of Iowa Falls, IA, and Jason (Kelly) Swanson of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Kelsey, Tyler, Travis, Calvin and Lucie; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Jayde; one sister, Merle May

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Shirley Owens, Ernest Simkins, Phyllis Caito, David Simkins, Fred Simkins and Linda Smith.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2019
