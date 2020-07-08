Judith Shannon Creen

December 19, 1941-July 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Judith Shannon Creen, 78, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Judy was born December 19, 1941 in Lebanon, Missouri, the daughter of Wayne and Jane (Holden) Shannon. She married Robert (Joe) Creen on January 9, 1981 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2018.

Judy graduated from Davenport High School in 1960 and over the next 60 years Judy and her classmates worked tirelessly to organize class reunions for the Davenport High Class of 1960. Judy retired from Deere and Company in 2001.

Judy loved family genealogy and spent 1000's of hours travelling the country to visit town halls and cemeteries where a distant relative may have lived.

Judy loved her family trips to Newport Beach, CA and the 'beach life'. She also looked forward to escaping Iowa winters and spending time in AZ with friends and family she adored there.

Judy loved her bridge club, going to movies and an afternoon of Jeopardy, all shared with very special people. She loved her Creen family and felt very blessed to be part of such a loving family.

She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, the loves of her life. She never missed a birthday, a graduation or a chance to visit with them. She was the best Grandma and 'Numa' Judy they could have asked for.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Amey) Meyer, Franklin, MA and stepdaughter, Colleen (Steve) Tollenaer, Rock Island; grandchildren, Matthew (Audrey) Tollenaer, Atlanta, GA, Jennifer (Chad) Harland, Blue Grass, Arden and Holden Meyer, Franklin, MA along with 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Pat (Monroe) Seiberling and Terri Tyler and brother, Mike (Cheryl) Shannon.

