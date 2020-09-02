1/1
Judy Ann Dunn
Judy Ann Dunn

June 6, 1960-August 31, 2020

DAVENPORT-Judy Ann Dunn, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, died August 31, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport.

She was born June 6, 1960, in Clinton to Ezra and Jeanette (Rathje) Holmes.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph; daughters, Amanda Herbers and Alesha (Cody) Stallings; granddaughter, Ella Herbers and her mom, Jeanette.

Preceding Judy in death were her father, Ezra and grandsons, Matthew and Aaron.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 10:00 until the funeral at 11:00 a.m., Friday. The Rev. Eric Obermann will officiate with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomess.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - Grand Mound
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Judy was a wonderful daughter who cared for her so special mother Jeanette. Rest in peace!
Heidi A Cruson
Friend
