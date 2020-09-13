Judy Fuller

January 22, 1944-September 3, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Judy Fuller, forever 39 years old, of Blue Grass, gained her angel wings on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, after complications from the COVID-19 virus. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private celebration of life will be held on a later date. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judy Porter was born January 22, 1944. She married the love of her life, Ronald Fuller on February 6, 1960. Together they had two children, Ron Fuller Jr and Kim Fuller-Puls and two beloved dogs,Bailey and Scottie. She retired from Genesis Medical Center after 39 years. Judy was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was her first priority, her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had an infectious smile, quick wit, spunkiness and zest for life that was immediately apparent to anyone she was around. She enjoyed reading the Bible daily, listening to her favorite pastor Joel Osteen, and shopping on the QVC network. She was known for keeping an immaculate household and yard. She was always "dressed to the nines" and loved educating her daughter and granddaughters about the different shades of whites, creams and taupes. She was the queen of laundry and ironing; and could get any stain out of a piece of white clothing. She was always there when someone needed a prayer warrior or advice. Judy and her husband loved to spend their free time camping and fishing with the family at Lake Rathbun.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ron Fuller; son, Ron Fuller Jr; daughter, Kim Fuller-Puls (Tim); Granddaughters, Devahn Baetke (Scott) and Dallas Schwarz (Adam); and four great grandchildren, Kennedy Baetke, Paisley, Finley and Walker Schwarz.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, grandmother, brother, two sisters and dog Scottie.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we just ask to take the COVID-19 virus seriously and please spend time with your loved ones. Life is short, enjoy time with your family while you can.

