Judy G. Benson

October 7, 1946-September 26, 2020

Judy G. Benson, 73, a resident of Davenport, Iowa died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Serenity of Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church of Davenport.

She was born in Davenport on October 7, 1946, the daughter of Eugene and Elizabeth (Hazen) Sperry.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, LaDonna Lee Benson; her son, Darryl D. Benson Jr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her mother, Elizabeth D. Sperry; and her brothers, Gene A. Sperry of Bettendorf and Darrell D. (Kimberly) Sperry of Bettendorf.

Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Genevieve and Alvia Hazen; her father, Eugene Sperry her sister-in-law, Mary Sperry; her uncles, Jack Hazen, Richard Hazen, Harley Sperry, William Sperry, Don Hazen and Chet Hazen; and her nephew, Todd Sperry.

