Judy Hill

October 22, 1951 - May 25, 2019

Judy Hill 68 passed away at home on May 25th surrounded by her family.

Judy enjoyed playing bingo, and collecting pegasus figurines and working on diamond paintings and enjoyed reading when she was not spending time with family and friends.

Judy was survived by her husband Wally Hill, Kids,Stephanie Wade Paul Eastman and Chris Schmidt. She also had 2 grand

children Alyssa Hutchison, and Tj Hutchison along with 3 great-grandchildren Lilly, Arie, and ellie.

Judy also was survived by her brother, David, Sharon , Audrae and Kathy.

At Judy's request there will be no services, but the family will be hosting a celebration of life on June 23rd from 3pm to 5pm At St Marks Church in Davenport Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.