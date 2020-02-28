|
|
Judy K. Ovesen
July 9, 1945-February 22, 2020
DURANT-Judy K. Ovesen, 74, of Durant, IA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12 P.M. in The Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation starting at 11 A.M. until service time. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Please read her full obituary at www.rungemortuary.com.
Judy was born July 9, 1945 in Davenport, IA, a daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Kuehl) Allen. She enjoyed working in the Hy-Vee floral shop in Muscatine for many years prior to retiring.
Judy will be missed deeply by her daughters and grandchildren.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2020