Judy Tumbleson October 7, 1941-February 20, 2019 ROCK ISLAND-Judy Tumbleson, 77, or Rock Island, died Wednesday morning at home. After beating cancer four times it finally won. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Davenport House Historic Foundation, St. Pius Church or the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 93. Judy was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Rock Island to Vernon and Connie Anderson. On Dec. 28, 1964, she married Jack Tumbleson in Matherville. She taught in Rock Island and Moline and then became a home-bound teacher for students that were ill or injured. Later she directed a federal grant for after school and enrichment programs at Edison Junior High School. A member of St. Pius Church, she was one of the original visitors who spent an hour a week in the chapel with the Blessed Sacrament for the past 25 years. She also was an usher on Sundays. After her husband joined Coast Guard Auxiliary, she joined him and together they patrolled numerous activities on the river to aid boaters and at least one weekend day a week. While doing this she pulled three near-drowning victims out of the water. Later she joined the YWCA board at the invitation of several members. Two months later she was elected president and found that the organization was in deep financial trouble. The board came together and came up with fund-raising events to save the organization. She also was invited to serve on the United Way Allocation Committee Four years she was an overnight volunteer at King's Harvest Homeless Shelter. After she retired, she became a guide for the Davenport Historical Foundation leading visitors through the house built in 1833. She later was elected to the board of directors and elected president. She also became a Red Cross disaster responder, and she and her husband served in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas numerous times and the tornado-stricken areas of Pekin and Washington. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son and daughter-in law Eric and Deanna Tumbleson of Andalusia, her brother, Greg Anderson of Rock Island and an uncle, Jack Anderson of San Antonio, Texas and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.