Julia (Julie) A. Temple

September 22, 1961-June 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Julia (Julie) A. Temple, 58, a resident of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, June 11 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, peacefully with her daughter at her side.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, US Crematory Service. Due to restrictions of the Covid pandemic, a family service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2363 W 3rd St. in Davenport, IA. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date (TBD).

She was born Julia Ann Thoensen to Herb and Lorelei Thoensen on September 22, 1961, in Davenport, IA. She married Richard Temple in 1992 and had their daughter. Julie was a 1980 graduate of Davenport West High School, where she was on the swim team, in a-capella and choir, and she was a thespian, participating in many musicals. Julie loved spending time with her friends and family, all of whom meant the world to her. She loved to sing, and making handmade cards. She loved spending time with her furbabies, as well, Phoenix and Harley.

Julia worked at Iowa Call One for many years; she worked as a Medical Assistant for Genesis Hospital, and spent several years as a daycare provider from her home. Her favorite job was as the head cook at Bentonville High School, where her daughter graduated. Her last place of employment was at Glass Heritage, as their office manager.

Survivors include her life partner of 19 years, Gail Elder; daughters Richelle (Shelli) Thoensen and Amanda and Chaz Whitehurst of Monticello, AR; step-father William Mosher of Davenport, IA; step-mother Carolyn Thoensen of Rock Island, IL; sisters Darsey (Mosher) and David Fondell of Appleton, WI, Stephanie (Mosher) and Michael Bell of Davenport, IA; brothers Jason Mosher of Davenport, IA, Tony and Angela Thoensen of Woodstock, GA, Kevin and Missy Thoensen of Moline, IL, and Mark Thoensen of Milan, IL; adoptive daughters Megan (Peters) and Ben Hansen of Davenport, IA, and Tracy (Holliday) and Jeremy Kelley of Centerton, AR; and her life-long best friend and pseudo family, Darla, Mick, and Samantha Nicksich and Murphy Blocker of Davenport, IA.

Julia had 6 nephews, 4 nieces, one great nephew, 2 great nieces, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Julia was preceded in death by both of her parents, Lorelei Mosher and Herb Thoensen; her grandparents, Julie Thoensen, Neal and Betty Foster, Raymond and Eleanor Mosher; and her adoptive daughter, Ashley Wilson.

Julie's family would like to thank each and every person who reached out and for the many prayers sent.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA.