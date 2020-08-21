Julia Mae Schemmel

March 7, 1940-August 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Julia Mae Schemmel, 80, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020 with her husband at her side. Visitation will be held at The Runge Mortuary on August 28th from 10 to 12 with the service immediately following. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Julia Mae Kallaus was born on March 7, 1940 in Washington Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Beaulah (Phillips) Kallaus. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Roger Schemmel on April 4, 1959 in Davenport and was blessed with 61 years of marriage. Julie was a devoted wife and an amazing mother who loved being home raising her children. She generously volunteered her time at the Mississippi Valley Fair for over 30 years in the culinary department. She enjoyed family vacations, camping trips, square dancing, baby sitting, gardening, baking cakes, country music, visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, and most of all, loved spending time with her family. She'll be remembered for her gentle manner, infectious smile and bubbly personality. Even in her late stages of dementia, she would sing along with many Disney movies and her favorite country songs. Julie was extremely proud of her 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren and loved us all for who we are. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews and all those who were lucky enough to call her "Grandma Julie" (you know who you are). Those left to honor her memory include her husband Roger, children, Roger, Jr. (Lori), Blue Grass, Rita (Tom) Hoeksema, Davenport, Rick (Cheryl), Davenport, Rebecca (Brett) Rodriguez, Loveland Colorado, Robin (Brad) Wilson, Iowa City, brother Charles (Linda) Kallaus, Pittsburgh Kansas, sister Carolyn Jean (Donovan) Blake, Davenport and brother in law Thomas (Deanna) Schemmel, Durant. In addition to her parents, her sister, Pat Pencil and sister in law Caryl Kallaus preceded her in death. Memorials may be made in Julie's name to the Mississippi Valley Fair. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Julie's obituary at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.